New Opportunities For Growth in SVG’s Tourism Sector

SVG Expands Tourism Capacity with New Investments

In his 2025 Budget Address, the Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, announced major strides in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ tourism sector, signaling growth and renewed opportunities for the country.

Key milestones in 2024 included, the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond, adding 93 quality rooms to the national room stock, fulfilling a Government promise to enhance hospitality near Argyle International Airport.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with regional investors for a new Marriott Resort on the Leeward coast, scheduled to open in 2027, further boosting high-end tourism.

Enhanced Airlift has been a key feature as the Government’s commitment to increasing international connectivity bore fruit in 2024, with the inaugural JetBlue flight to AIA in October and the busiest day in the airport’s history on December 6, when three American Airlines flights landed within two hours. Minister Gonsalves noted, “These developments are a testament to our strategy of leveraging global hospitality brands to boost tourism while providing space for local hoteliers to thrive.”

With the continued growth of infrastructure and visitor arrivals, the Minister expressed optimism for 2025 and beyond.

“Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is firmly on the map as a destination of choice. We will continue to invest in resilient recovery, innovative hospitality, and enhanced connectivity to build a sustainable and thriving tourism sector.” the minister said.