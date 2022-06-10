St Vincent touts cannabis as the new ‘Green Gold’

CANNABIS: THE NEW GREEN GOLD

St Vincent and the Grenadines is strategically positioning itself to lead the creation of a modern medical wellness industry.

During a press briefing today at the Fisheries Conference Room, Minister of Agriculture Hon Saboto Ceasar stated, “we have been approached by several investors to roll out a psychedelics industry that will be a pillar of the modern medical wellness industry”.

The Agriculture Minister pointed out that consultations are ongoing with regard to the legal, scientific as well as medicinal framework which will inform this thrust.

Ceasar said the significant progress made by farmers (traditional cultivators), Investors and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority is impressive, considering the challenges of the past two years.

A delegation led by the Minister of Commerce of St Lucia, Hon. Emma Hippolyte is currently here and has visited cannabis farms, the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) and met with traditional cultivators as well as the Bureau of Standards.

Minister Hippolyte said St Vincent and Grenadines has led the way in the Cannabis industry and she was rather impressed by the work of the MCA and the products being developed, “ when I look at the end products especially the lotions, to me, we see that as a market that you can capitalize on”.

The Minister said that as St Lucia explores their own industry, they would collaborate with their Vincentian counterparts, “we can use the technical team that you have, the labs that you have, the procedures you have developed, and see how we can merge that with international standards”.