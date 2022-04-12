Visitors can now get married within 24 hours on St Vincent

Parliament having amended St Vincent and the Grenadines married act, visitors to the island can now tie the knot in 24 hours.

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, once the institutional arrangements are in place, the island can take advantage of a growing market for wedding destinations.

“As a multi-island state, St Vincent and the Grenadines makes this matter much more complicated than other countries. Kingstown is too centralized, and the number of days required to marry is too long for some”.

“Hoteliers, the Ministry of Tourism, the Tourism Authority have all been calling for some changes, and some have been made, and the small changes made to the regulations now are significant, and there may well be others. The amendment would not affect “Vincentians who want to get married”, Gonsalves said.

“People who want to get married here usually plan their business well in advance, so these changes rarely facilitate those who wish to come to the Caribbean or anywhere else in the world to get married and then move on.”

The island will now join Antigua, Grenada, and St Lucia as countries where visitors can wed in a single day.