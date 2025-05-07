SVG Police Search for Two Missing Girls from Sandy Bay

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Navia Baptiste (17 years old) and Kelly Ann Baptiste (13 years old), both of Sandy Bay, who have been reported missing.

Navia and Kelly Ann were last seen on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, in the vicinity of the mall in Georgetown. Their current whereabouts are unknown, and their family and the authorities are deeply concerned for their safety.

If you have seen them or have any information that can assist, please contact: