UBEC-CERC Fisheries Services Safety at Sea Training

The Fisheries Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour will be conducting a Capacity Building Training in Seafood Processing and Handling, Safety at Sea, Onboard Fish Handling and Dropline FAD Fishing Techniques for Fishers and Seafood Processors.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday 23rd September 2024 at the Fisheries Services Conference Room at 8:30 am.

This initiative falls under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) – Food Insecurity Project.

The training will provide fishers with skills in Safety at Sea, as well as to improve their ability to navigate their fishing vessel in the event of a disaster. Training courses will include; Safety at Sea (7 Courses), Seafood Processing (5 Courses) and 4 courses of Onboard Handling and Dropline FAD Fishing Techniques.

After the successful completion of the training sessions, fishers will receive a “Safety Grab Bag” with life jackets, first aid kits, handheld VHF radio, EPIRB and other fishing equipment. that will assist in reducing risk in case of accidents and extreme weather events, in carrying out daily livelihood activities.

Additionally, Seafood Processors will also receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and simple filleting equipment (cutting boards and fillet knives) that will assist in the production of safe and wholesome fishery products.

The training sessions will be held from 23rd September to 6th December, 2024, at various locations throughout SVG. The facilitators for these training sessions will be the consultant firm Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation (WINDREF) in collaboration with the Fisheries Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.