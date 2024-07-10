Underground Network More Durable But Very Expensive To Create: Lewis

An underground electrical network for St Vincent (SVG) is being widely discussed, however, Vinlec’s manager, Vaughn Lewis, stated that almost all of the numbers will point to creating an overhead network.

Lewis stated on Sunday that, while a subterranean network is more durable, it is extremely expensive to create.

“An underground network is definitely more resilient in the face of storms, but it is more expensive to install. There are fewer operational maintenance requirements because it is not exposed. However, when you have a problem in an underground network, it does take a long time to find it.”

The government raised the issue for Vinlec to consider an underground network in the Grenadines, and Lewis said the company will look into it.

“The issue was raised at the government level for Vinlec to consider, and we will. However, the installation of an entire underground network on those islands will be considerably longer than building an overhead network. Therefore, our customers would experience power outages for a significantly longer period.”

“On Union Island, or generally in the Grenadines, our preliminary experience and our historic experience with building a network on those islands is that we need a compressor just to dig a hole for a pole. So the civil cost of trenching on those islands will definitely be more expensive than on the mainland because they’re very rocky and very hard,” Lewis said.

Benefits of Utility Undergrounding

Enhanced Grid Resilience: Undergrounding power infrastructure minimizes the impact of severe weather events, reducing the likelihood of power outages and expediting restoration efforts.

Reduced Vulnerability to Cyber Threats: Underground infrastructure is inherently more secure against cyber threats, providing an additional layer of protection for critical transmission systems.

Preservation of Scenic Beauty: By eliminating the visual blight of overhead power lines, utility poles, and transformers, undergrounding contributes to the preservation of scenic vistas and enhances the aesthetic appeal of communities.

Increased Property Values: Aesthetically pleasing surroundings often lead to increased property values, providing an economic incentive for communities to invest in utility undergrounding projects.

Challenges and Considerations

While utility undergrounding offers significant benefits, it is not without challenges. The high upfront costs, potential disruption during construction, and the need for coordination among various stakeholders require careful planning.

However, the long-term advantages in terms of grid reliability, national security, and the visual enhancement of landscapes make it a compelling option.