VEEP Initiative Educates Students on Biodiversity

STUDENTS ACROSS SVG ENGAGE WITH FOREST BIODIVERSITY

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) implemented – Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project recently hosted a series of educational presentations across schools on mainland Saint Vincent, set on raising awareness of biodiversity preservation and watershed protection.

On Wednesday, January 22, Forestry Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour led sessions at the Sandy Bay Government School, Sandy Bay Secondary School and the Georgetown Government School.

The sessions highlighted watershed challenges, and the importance of reforestation, soil and water conservation and sustainable practices.

Previously, the initiative reached 13 schools from 1 October to 20 November, 2024. These schools ranged from Fitz Hughes Government School to Tourama/Overland Government School.

This initiative aligns with the Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project’s mission to implement strategies for soil and water conservation, reforestation, and environmental sustainability across affected regions. By integrating community involvement and educational outreach, the project strives to safeguard Saint Vincent’s unique biodiversity while addressing post-volcanic challenges.

The Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project responds to the environmental devastation caused by La Soufrière’s eruption and Hurricane Elsa. The project is a collaborative effort between the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance & the Ministry of Agriculture.