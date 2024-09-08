SVG Takes the Lead: Elected Vice Chair of CTO

ST VINCENT VICE CHAIR OF CARIBBEAN TOURISM ORGANIZATION (CTO) BOARD

For the next two years, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will proudly represent the Caricom English-speaking countries as Vice Chair of the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), marking a significant leadership role within the region’s premier tourism body.

The announcement follows the election, which took place during the CTO’s Ministerial Council meeting held in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, September 3, alongside the organization’s annual State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC). SOTIC2024 is being hosted from the 2-6 September in the Cayman Islands, under the theme “Caribbean Tourism — Fueling our Lifeblood.”

This election saw Caribbean Tourism Ministers and Commissioners reaffirm key executive positions, with Barbados taking the Chair of the Board of Directors and the Council of Ministers and Commissioners, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada were appointed Vice Chairs representing Caricom countries.

As the highest executive body, the Board of Directors of the CTO plays a pivotal role in shaping the direction of the organization’s activities and programs, ensuring they align with the policies set forth by the Council of Ministers and Commissioners. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ election to the Board signals the country’s growing influence in regional tourism policy.

Furthermore, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play an integral part in the constitutional reform committee as the CTO seeks to modernize and respond to the evolving dynamics of the global tourism industry.

Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, expressed the significance of this achievement, noting that it underscores the country’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and enhancing tourism capacity across member states, particularly small island developing states.