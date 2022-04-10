St Vincent comes alive from June 24 to July 5

Saint Vincent Carnival is the biggest carnival in the Caribbean and one of the top events in the world! The festivities include world-class calypso and soca music, delicious food, spectacular street parades and lots of fun, fun, fun! Take the trip to St Vincent for the Carnival you’ll be sure to have an amazing time!

As only a Caribbean people can, we do all these things in the mas’ and magic of Carnival. In the many rural events and the summer splendour of Vincy Mas’, Carnival celebrates a heritage of revelry, royalty and music.

When steel pan orchestras play we hear the Caribbean’s unique music – not yet 100 years old. And when calypso singers sing, they tell stories that are as much about today as yesterday.

We honour our ancestors by celebrating life with song and dance. And when we share our culture with others around us, it is because each of us is part of something larger than ourselves – something that will always be new, always be evolving, always be surprising and wonderful.

VINCY MAS! The biggest celebration on earth – there is nothing like it anywhere else on earth! There will be more activities than ever before: more parades; more bands; more floats; more fun!

We dance to calypso’s beat in the raw energy of the new Soca music, which carries a flag-waving, jumping-up youth into a new Caribbean age, and we crown our own royalty-Soca Monarch, Calypso Monarch, Miss Carival, and the King and Queen of the Mas’ Bands.

As audience or band members, we share the exhilaration and rapture of Mardi Gras when thousands of bejewelled masqueraders parade the street. We are all royalty for a day and we celebrate ourselves.

The days of carnival have arrived!

The Carnival season is upon us. The streets will soon be filled with revellers dancing to soca beats and waving flags as they cheer on their favourite bands during processions through Kingstown streets. The atmosphere is electric, with anticipation building as people prepare themselves for one of St Vincent’s most popular cultural events.

For 10 days, from June 24th until July 4th, St Vincent’s capital will come alive with fun and excitement as locals and visitors alike join in on the festivities.