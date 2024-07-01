Invest SVG has shared the exciting news that the Everything Vincy Night Market will be back for a two-night event this year, showcasing the finest Vincentian products and services.

The Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown is excited to host the market on Saturday, October 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Sunday, October 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Come and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere!

The Everything Vincy Night Market promises to be a delightful family-friendly event, showcasing games, activities, and a wonderful array of food options that will ensure a fun and engaging experience for everyone involved.

Invest SVG is inspiring local entrepreneurs and business owners to embrace this opportunity by showcasing their products and services.

Excited vendors are encouraged to register with Invest SVG by October 18, 2024, to secure a spot!

This initiative is set to uplift local businesses and spark economic growth, highlighting the significance of championing Vincentian enterprises and cultures.