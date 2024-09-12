Fresh Start: Vinlec Donates $19,500 to Support Nutritious School Meals

Vinlec Partners with SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund to Support School Feeding Program

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd (Vinlec) has joined forces with the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to three schools located near its power plant. This partnership is a significant step towards ensuring that students receive nutritious meals and supporting local farmers.

At a ceremony held today, Vinlec presented a cheque for nineteen thousand five hundred dollars to the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund. The event took place at Vinlec’s main office in Paul’s Avenue.

The three new schools participating in the program are the South Rivers Methodist School, Spring Village Methodist School, and the Fitz Hughes Government School.

Vinlec’s role in this partnership involves sourcing fresh produce from local farmers and supplying it to the participating schools. This not only helps to address food insecurity among students but also provides a valuable market for local farmers.

“We are excited to be part of this initiative,” said Bria King, Vinlec’s Communication Officer. “Vinlec is committed to enhancing the lives of the communities we serve. By providing fresh produce for school meals, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of our children.”

CEO of the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique, expressed her gratitude for Vinlec’s contribution. “This partnership is not just about providing food; it’s about investing in the future of our children,” she said. “By promoting healthy eating habits and supporting local farmers, we are creating a sustainable food system.”

Vinlec’s Finance Manager Ricardo Roberts„ emphasized the company’s longstanding commitment to community development. “Vinlec has always been involved in sports, culture, and other community initiatives,” he said. “We are proud to contribute to the well-being of our nation’s children through this partnership.”

The SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund, established in 2016, has been providing meals to students in 12 primary schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.