On Tuesday, September 19th, the 2023 edition of the St. Vincent and Grenadines Electricity Services (VINLEC) National Science and Technology Fair was opened at the Central Leeward Secondary School.

The Ministry of Education will organize a one-week Science and Technology Fair with the subject “imagination” from November 6th to November 10th.

Juanita Hunt-King, Education Officer for Science, stated at the launch that the fair’s objectives are to provide an opportunity for collaboration among students and teachers; to focus attention on future scientists and encourage them to consider other science-related careers; to increase student interest and encourage them to become involved in science; to create an atmosphere of intellectual curiosity; and to improve the public’s perception of science.

In her remarks on Tuesday, Senior Education Officer Aldia Gumbs-Dyer expressed gratitude to the ministry’s partners, particularly its main sponsor VINLEC, for their annual commitment in the Fair. Gumbs-Dyer urged education stakeholders to encourage kids to participate in the yearly event. She also urged schools to establish internal scientific fairs to showcase their students’ projects and ingenuity, with the top entries being chosen to compete in the national fair.

The numerous categories have been updated this year to best fit the ages and academic levels of all prospective participants, according to Giovanni Rose, President of the Science Teachers’ Association, in order to elicit the greatest quality entries and promote participation.

Bria King, VINLEC’s Communications Officer, stated that the firm is glad to continue its relationship with the Ministry of Education for the event’s staging for another year, on the trip into the world of “imagination” with the VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair. King encouraged the participants to stretch their creative muscles, venture into unfamiliar territory, and dream big.

She stated that VINLEC recognizes the importance of science and technology in our lives, and that its support for the National Science and Technology Fair represents the company’s commitment to developing the next generation of scientific leaders, inventors, and visionaries.

Students from primary and secondary schools will be the primary participants in the upcoming event, which will take place from November 6th to November 10th; however, members of the general public are also encouraged to join.