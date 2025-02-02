SVG Unveils Braille Workbook for Sexual Health Education

VISUALLY CHALLENGED NOW HAVE THEIR OWN WORKBOOK

Individuals living with visual impairments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines can now enhance their understanding of sexual and reproductive health, thanks to the release of a specialized Braille workbook.

The Braille version of the Sexual Health Education Workbook was officially handed over to the National Society of and for the Blind in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 by St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association and UNFPA. The handover is a component of the Build Back Equal Project which is being implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica, by UN Women and UNFPA with funding from Global Affairs Canada.

Ms. De-Jane Gibbons, the UNFPA Liaison Officer for Barbados and the OECS, in speaking to the presentation of copies of the workbook, said that it “marks a significant milestone in our ability to promote and bring to the fore advancing inclusivity and accessibility for people with disabilities, people who are blind, people who are severely visually impaired to ensure that they have access to information on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

“At UNFPA, we are pleased that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Planned Parenthood Association will formally hand over a copy to the National Society of and for the Blind. We are honoured for this partnership to ensure that people with special needs and disabilities do have access to such a resource to enable them to plan for their health needs. ”

The education workbook in Braille for people with visual impairments was first launched a year ago in the Commonwealth of Dominica, and is built on a curriculum that was developed by a group in Dominica called Circle of Friends, along with their ministries and other partners, focusing on children with special needs and disabilities. The project partners of the Build Back Equal project, particularly the Planned Parenthood Associations, have adapted it for different country contexts.

Speaking to the handover, Mrs. Odinger Louis-Warner the Executive Director of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Planned Parenthood Association stated: “This is a significant milestone … not just for the St. Vincent’s (and the Grenadines) Planned Parenthood Association, but also for the National Society of and for the Blind because we know in the realm of inclusivity, and no one should most definitely be left behind, regardless of your disability, because it’s not your inability.

“With our sexual and reproductive health, access to accurate and inclusive information is not just a privilege, it is a right, and by ensuring that these manuals are specifically designed to meet the needs of persons with visual impairments, we are saying loudly and clearly that no one will be left behind. This is a promise to respect autonomy, champion dignity, and promote independence. To the members of the Society, you are the reason why we do our work. Your voice and experiences and your determination has shaped this resource. Making it practical, relevant and informative, your effort remains, reminds us all of the power of advocacy and the importance of speaking up for those whose voices are often overlooked.”

The UNFPA official called for persons to “commit ourselves or recommit ourselves to a new, principles of inclusivity, not just in words, but in actions also. Let us continue to advocate, innovate, and collaborate to ensure that no one is excluded from accessing the essential services and information they need to lead healthy fulfilling lives. Together we are shaping a future where everyone regardless of ability can exercise their rights and live with dignity and empowerment.”