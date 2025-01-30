VSWIFT officially launched to streamline customs processes

VSWIFT Initiative Launched at Customs

The Single Window for Trade (VSWIFT) was officially launched earlier today at a ceremony at the Customs Canteen. This innovative platform, part of the government’s digital transformation strategy, is designed to streamline trade processes and enhance efficiency for traders and government agencies alike.

The event featured opening remarks by National Project Manager, Kristin Goulbourne-Harry, who described VSWIFT as a transformative initiative that will unify the management of permits, licenses, certificates, and other regulatory documents in a centralized electronic platform. Traders will be able to submit applications, track progress, receive feedback, and pay fees online, simplifying processes and improving transparency.

Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Department, Selwyn DaSilva, noted that the launch of VSWIFT marks a significant step towards modernising customs operations, reducing costs for traders, and facilitating seamless cross-border trade.

Da Silva indicated that key milestones include the development of an electronic Certificate of Origin, currently in its pilot phase with six manufacturers, and the rollout of a digital payment portal, which enables secure and convenient transactions from anywhere.