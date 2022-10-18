St Vincent will host the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from Sunday, 30 October to Wednesday, 2 November 2022, according to an announcement made earlier this year. This year’s subject is “Building the Resilience of the Beekeeping Industry Following a Natural Disaster.”

Not only will this event provide Beekeepers with the opportunity to gain exposure, but it will also assist in sensitizing the wider communities on the importance of bees to our food security. This congress will also promote opportunities for new alternative livelihoods, particularly for young persons.

Monday, October 17th 2022, saw the official launch of the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress at SPAZIO Headquarters Conference Room in Frenches. Present at the launch were Cornelius Richards, Coordinator for the Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Allan Williams, Beekeeping Extension Officer and Shafika Andrews, Head of the Secretariat for the Caribbean Beekeeping Congress.

Coordinator for the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Cornelius Richards indicated that the focus of this year’s congress will be on the natural factors that are contributing to the decline of the bee population. The 2021 La Soufriere Volcano eruption severely impacted the beekeeping industry in SVG, however, since then the bee population is recovering smoothly which is largely impart due to the hard work of the Apiculturist of SVG, he informed. Mr Richards concluded by inviting regional and international partners to SVG to share information on resiliency development in the beekeeping industry following a natural disaster.

Beekeeping Extension Officer, Allan Williams disclosed that the event would be a dynamic experience with several activities centered on the dissemination of information about the industry. He also stated that there would be a mass tree planting activity as part of the endeavour to replenish the tree population following the volcanic eruption as it plays a major role in bee development. Mr Williams extended an invitation to all current and aspiring beekeepers to register as it can assist in building their capacity in bee development.

Head of the Secretariat for the 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Shafika Andrews encouraged persons to make the investment as the knowledge acquired would be worth it in the end. “Do not hesitate to learn about bees and the importance of honey.” She stressed. Persons can register online at https://cbc.acboonline.com/ or at the main office, located at SPAZIO’s Headquarters in Frenches. They can be contacted via telephone number, (784) 434 – 4031 or via email, [email protected]

Source : MOA