Essential Workshop Series for Local Fishers Begins Monday

The Fisheries Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour invites all fishers throughout St. Vincent to participate in a Sustainable Fishing Workshop Series from the 4-7 November 2024.

The objective of this initiative is to educate fisherfolk on vital skills for sustainable fishing; to safeguard their livelihoods, and help to protect SVG’s marine resources.

The workshop will be held in the following locations and time:

Monday 4th November 2024 at the Rosebank Community Centre from 5:30 PM — 7:00 PM Zone 3 – Fishers from Chateaubelair, FitzHughes, Rosebank, Petit Bordel, Tromauca, Cumberland and Richmond. • Tuesday 5th November 2024 at the Owia Fisheries Centre from 5:30 PM — 7:00 PM Zone 4 – Fishers from Biabou, Sandy Bay, Fancy and Owia • Wednesday 6th November 2024 at the Calliaqua Town Hall from 5:30 PM — 7:00 PM Zone 1 – Fishers from Questelles, Lowmans Bay, Kingstown, Great Head, Indian Bay, and Calliaqua. • Thursday 7th November 2024 at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre from 5:30 PM — 7:00 PM Zone 2 – Fishers from Layou, Clare Valley, Barrouallie, and Buccament Bay.

Additionally, a Fisherfolk Trivia Competition and Expo will be held on Saturday 16 November 2024, at the Russell’s Auditorium. Fishing Crew, Fish Processors and Fish Vendors are invited to register for this event by November 9th.

Prizes can be won (grocery vouchers, boat repair vouchers, gas vouchers and fishing gear vouchers).

Prizes:

• 1st Prize: $500 USD in groceries and $500 USD in boat repairs, gas vouchers, and fishing gear. •

2nd Prize: $300 USD in groceries and $300 USD in boat repairs, gas vouchers, and fishing gear. •

3rd Prize: $200 USD in groceries and $200 USD in boat repairs, gas vouchers, and fishing gear.

Food and fishery products will be on sale (Lion Fish, Fish & Chips, Seamoss, Blackfish and more).

Mark your calendars and be part of a sustainable future! For more information, contact the Fisheries Services at 456-2738.