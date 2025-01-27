FAO Provides SVG With Critical Agricultural Supplies

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the handover of essential agricultural supplies to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF). The initiative, a key component of the National Home and Community Garden Food Security Project, marks a significant step in recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl and prolonged drought periods.

The FAO’s contribution includes starter home garden kits, poultry kits, and baby chickens, which will provide immediate relief and long-term benefits to households across the nation. This initiative supports the “National Food Security Drive,” a collaborative effort among the ZHTF, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, the Farmers Support Company (FSC), and the FAO.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating: “This is a vital part of our recovery efforts. The work done locally on the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Plan, coupled with the contributions of the FAO, demonstrates a unified approach to ensuring food is affordable, available, and accessible.” The Minister expressed gratitude to the FAO’s In-Country Representative, Dr. Coleen Phillips, and National Project Coordinator, Cindy Eugene, for their unwavering dedication to eradicating hunger in the region.

Minister Caesar also acknowledged the establishment of backyard gardens last year, targeting 7,000 households, and pledged continued support for the National Food Security Drive through its second phase. He commended the Taiwan Technical Mission for their role in seedling propagation and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for their partnership.