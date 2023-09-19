St Vincent’s Agriculture Minister makes official visit to Taiwan

Minister Caesar visits Taiwan

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labor, is in Taiwan for official business. During his one-day visit, he will meet with a number of high-level officials and visit a number of technical institutions.

The Taoyuan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station will be Minister Caesar’s first stop. The Minister will pay courtesy calls on Ambassador Remus Li-Kuo Chen, Deputy Minister Wen-Jane Tu of Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture, and Ambassador Charles Li, Secretary General of Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The Taiwan technical mission continues to collaborate closely with St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ministry of Agriculture. Taiwan will support SVG in animal production and the upgrading of post-harvesting practices in crop production, according to a newly signed MOU.

The minister is on his third official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan). Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines embassy in China (Taiwan), led by Ambassador Andrea Bowman, and Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, are facilitating the visit.

Minister Caesar will depart Taiwan on September 20th to attend the first International Conference on Fishing Communities (ICFC) 2023 in South Korea.