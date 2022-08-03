St Vincent’s Argyle Int’l Airport will soon be powered by clean energy

The Argyle International Airport will soon receive much of its power from a clean, indigenous source. This, as a solar farm is currently under construction which is designed to provide around 600 kilo watts of power.

Speaking with the API during a recent tour of the solar farm, Director of the Energy Unit Lance Peters said this project is part of the government’s overall thrust to promote clean energy and reduce the nation’s dependence on fossil fuel.

The solar farm encompasses three separate solar projects, one under a Five Seas Project, another done under a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) promoting access to clean energy service, with the final one undertaken by the St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC).

The solar farm is expected to be completed by October of this year.

Other projects undertaken by the unit include the installation of an 800 kw P.V battery system on union island and a 600-kw system on the island of Mayreau. Works are currently underway to construct a similar facility on the island of Bequia.

On mainland, the unit has also undertaken several projects including the installation of a 200-kw system at the Division of Technical Vocational Education of St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC).

Institutions such as the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO)and the Georgetown Secondary School have also benefitted from projects undertaken by the unit, with both receiving a 30-kw solar system which aids in reducing their electricity cost and further reduces the nation’s dependence on foreign energy sources.