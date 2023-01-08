St Vincent’s bid for CELAC Presidency could be hurt by Lula’s return

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the new president of Brazil, notified his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce Catacora, that his nation would be re-joining the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), from which it withdrew in 2020 at the suggestion of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Now that CELAC’s presidency is up for grabs, Brazil has rejoined the organization. Additionally, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is making every effort to assume the presidency of CELAC.

While traveling to Brazil and Guyana, the prime minister sought support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its bid to become the CELAC presidency and chair. And the goal here might be to advance CELAC’s agenda—namely, opposition to US political intervention and interference—again. CELAC aimed to provide Latin America and the Caribbean with a long-term means of avoiding American tutelage and interference from the moment it was founded in 2011.

Hugo Chavez, the former president of Venezuela, emphasized at the 2010 summit in Mexico that the formation of CELAC represents the revival of the unifying spirit of 19th-century independence in Latin America and since then, the group has often portrayed different opinions from what the US has asked or advised for.

In the 21st century, Saint Vincent and Grenadines appears to many as one of the most Anti-US nations in the Caribbean as it has often extended hands of friendship for Cuba and Venezuela.

However, the question is will Brazil under Lula serve the objective of uniting CELAC against Biden and the USA.

First off, the leader of the Brazilian left is frequently referred to as one of the USA’s most ardent supporters. Lula frequently displayed his devotion for the USA under Obama and Biden throughout his first two terms.

It is widely expected that Lula Da Silva is going to meet US President Joe Biden before starting bilateral cooperation with the world nations. In addition, the same Lula Da Silva has often irked and insulted the CELAC for going harsh against the USA.

Lula had once claimed that the alliance is just to bring the much-derided Washington Consensus back to South America.

Although Lula and his staff consistently emphasized the importance of forging better ties with neighbors, in practice, it became obvious that Brazil and its president have always wanted to play in a larger—indeed international—setting.

Lula Da Silva is a man of the left cabal, an establishment that is back in Brazil and, his rejoining CELAC is the most horrid thing SVG could imagine. Is SVG sure that Brazil will come to CELAC’s rescue?

