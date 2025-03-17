St Vincent’s Bold Move to Attract Youth into Farming

OVER 3 MILLION DOLLARS BEING INVESTED IN YOUTH

Agriculture Diversification Officer within the Ministry of Agriculture Rohan McDonald said the Youth Agriculture Training Project is expected to encourage young people to take up different roles within the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the launch of the project recently, Mc Donald noted that the average age of a farmers is 50 and over and the project hopes to address this issue as well as continued food security.

“As a result of the foregoing issues, the government of Saint Vincent approached Taiwan with the hope to collaborate on initiatives to attract young people to participate in agriculture, thereby addressing both the need for recovery and the aging farmer population in Saint Vincent and Grenadines,” McDonald said.

The two-year initiative is being implemented at a cost of $3.136 million, with the Republic of China on Taiwan contributing $2.5 million and St. Vincent and the Grenadines providing $630,000.

objectives of the project are: