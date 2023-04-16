St Vincent’s first Marriott hotel will start construction in June or July

Work on the first Marriott hotel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is anticipated to commence in June or July of this year.

Orande Brewster, MP for Central Leeward, stated on Sunday that the government needed to reconsider the hotel construction plan.

“Because we had to rethink the construction plan, preliminary work should begin in June or July.” Because of the rising cost of materials, we are still in that stage. It has inflated the figure so much that we now have to consider minor adjustments in some of the designs.

The SVG government inked an agreement with Marriott International in September 2019 to manage the state-owned 250-room hotel that will be built at Mt. Wynne on the island’s western coast.

During the 2022 budget finance minister Camilo Gonsalves assured parliament that civil works on the Marriott Resort in Mt. Wynne should have started in 2021. However, Gonsalves stated that they were hampered by COVID as well as essential redesigns.

The hotel, which is 22 miles from Argyle International Airport, will be built with a US$50 million loan from Taiwan.

At the time of the agreement’s signing in 2019, Marriott International’s vice president for hotel development—the Caribbean and Latin America, Bojan Kumer, stated that the hotel would employ at least 300 people.

Marriott International, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that runs, franchises, and licenses accommodation properties such as hotels, residences, and timeshares. The company was created by J. Willard Marriott and his wife, Alice Marriott. Its headquarters are located in Bethesda, Maryland.