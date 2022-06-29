St. Vincent and the Grenadines have seen a rise in flour prices. June 27, 2022, was the date on which the increase took effect.

In areas 1, 2, 3, and 4, the maximum wholesale price per 100-pound bag is $155 dollars. The ex-factory price is XCD $143 dollars.

For flour, the maximum retail price is $1.75 per pound in areas one and two, and $1.80 per pound in areas three and four.

The price of a pound of flour in Area 1 was $1.50 before the increase.

Area I: includes areas within two miles of the Kingstown courthouse.

The boundaries of Area II extend north-east from Langley Park and north-west to Keartons, including all areas between Langley Park and Keartons.

In Area III, all mainland areas other than those in Area I and II are included.

Area IV refers to the Grenadines. Food for which a maximum price has been fixed cannot be sold or bought at a price greater than the maximum price under the Price and Distribution of Goods Act (Cap 161).

As a result of the gazetted price increase, the country’s main flour supplier, ECGC, is now entitled to increase its prices in accordance with the provisions of the Order.

In response to the higher cost of grains on the international market, the ECGC requested that flour prices be increased.

St Vincent’s flour prices have increased to $1.80 per pound in some areas