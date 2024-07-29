St Vincent’s Gonsalves congratulate Maduro on his re-election

On Monday, St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, congratulated President Nicolas Maduro on his re-election to the presidency of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“I have already called the Venezuelan authorities. I didn’t get Nicolas, so I spoke with someone close to him to express our congratulations. I’ve just approved ALBA’s statement, which includes us. Again, congratulations to Nicolas Maduro. Independent observers have rated Venezuela’s voting system as free, fair, and transparent, which we should know based on previous acts.”

Gonsalves stated that politics is the intervention of some people and countries, and that we have experienced this stupidity in recent years.

“This electoral victory once again demonstrates the people of Venezuela’s support for Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivarian Revolution.”