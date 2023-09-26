St Vincent’s Health Ministry says Dengue Fever cases within threshold

In a release, the Ministry of Health said that for the period of January to September 21, 2023, the Epidemiology Unit has recorded a total of fifteen (15) cases of dengue fever.

This number of cases is within the threshold expected, the ministry said. There have been no reported deaths due to dengue recorded to date.

Testing for dengue fever, zika, and chikungunya is available in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for free at government health facilities.

The Ministry of Health reminds us that the best protection against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce the breeding of mosquitoes by keeping your surroundings clean and clear of possible breeding sites.

The Ministry will continue to monitor dengue fever closely locally and regionally and will update the public accordingly.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that is caused by the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus that causes dengue. Persons are encouraged to seek care early from their health care provider if they are experiencing:

Fever accompanied by nausea

Vomiting

Skin rash

Body aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain)

Swollen glands

Headache

People should also pay attention to the warning signs of severe dengue fever. These signs usually begin on the first day or two after the fever goes away and may include:

Severe stomach pain

Persistent vomiting

Bleeding from the gums or nose

Blood in the urine, stools, or vomit

Bleeding under the skin, which might look like bruising

Difficult or rapid breathing

Source : MOH