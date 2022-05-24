Tuesday, May 24

St Vincent’s Minister of Health Addresses World Health Assembly

Editorial Staff
SVG HEALTH MINISTER ADDRESSES WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY

The Hon. Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment. St Clair Prince will address the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 24, 2022. Currently, the Minister is leading a three-member delegation to the international forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

The team includes Dr Simon Keizer – Beache, Chief Medical Officer, as well as Donna Joyette-Bascombe, Director of Health Security. During the General Discussion and Plenary sessions, St Vincent and the Grenadines delegation will represent the country, and it has submitted a proposal for the Supplementary Agenda Item “Inviting Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer.”.

The team will also participate in bilateral discussions on health-related matters including Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases, Emergency Preparedness, and Infectious Diseases, among others.

Additionally, the team will help elect a new President of the World Health Assembly and a new Director-General of the World Health Organization.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, and the World Health Organisation is the United Nations agency that deals with international public health issues.

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts