Updated: November 16, 2023 – 9:21 PM

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) modern port is on schedule and is expected to be completed in 2025.

According to Aecon, the company awarded the contract to build the port, the Kingstown Port Modernization project is already more than 50% complete.

Aecon reported that pile installation and steel erection activities, as well as construction on the cargo port and container storage yard, are also ongoing.

Following the completion of the Argyle Airport in 2017, the $620 million port modernization project is the second largest project.

The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines granted Aecon Group Inc. a US$170 million contract to build a modernised freight port.

The project principally entails developing and constructing a cargo port, relocating a sewer outfall line, and improving and strengthening roadways inside the port catchment region of Kingstown.

Additional scope includes reclaiming 6.5 hectares of seaward reclaimed ground for the port, a container storage yard and break-bulk vehicle servicing areas. The terminal buildings will feature an administration and customs office, workshops, warehouses and a container goods station.

Sellhorn Engineering is in charge of project management.

The Caribbean Development Bank, the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are funding the project.

The modern deepwater harbour at Kingstown was built with the assistance of the Canadian government in 1965.