St Vincent’s national agriculture consultations conclude this month

SVG host three regional public meetings on Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture embarked over the last three weeks in a series of consultations throughout the country. Meetings were held thus far in Richland Park, Higher Lowmans, South Rivers, Sandy Bay, Biabou, Dauphine, Vermont, Troumaca and Bequia. Meetings will be scheduled for Union Island, Calliaqua, Green Hill, Dorsetshire Hill and Lowmans Hill in the coming days.

The issues raised so far include the following:

Theft of farm produce

Destruction of animals by dogs

Markets for produce

Land Bank

Scarcity of farm workers

Diversification in agriculture

Windwards food production plantform

Extension services

$10M USD World Bank support initiative

Youth in agriculture

Renewal of ID cards for farmers

Climate change

Volcano recovery efforts

Supply food for the hospitality industry

Low compensation for damage done to crops by animals

Farm roads

The Ministry of Agriculture intends to host three regional public meetings at the conclusion of the consultation period near the end of February.

These meetings are planned to target a national response to the issues raised in the consultations and to launch a farmer based implementation platform for the 2023 agenda, as it relates to the annual Budget allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture.

In speaking to this country’s Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, he noted to SVGTIMES, that he is pleased with the turn out and participation at meetings. “It is anticipated that at the end of the consultations that we would interact with over 2000 farmers,” he stated.

“It is important that we have consensus as we move forward. The farmers are energized. This is going to be a very transformative year for the sector,” noted the Minister.