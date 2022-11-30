St Vincent’s Nine Mornings Festival returns after two-year break

2022 National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Launch

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 2022 National Lotteries Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival will be inaugurated at Heritage Square in Kingstown on Sunday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m.

In 2020 and 2021, the festival was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction of the La Soufriere Volcano. The activities that mark the beginning of the 2022 celebrations and typically attract large crowds will include the return of the street parade, where patrons will participate in a candlelight cultural procession through the streets of Kingstown, beginning at Heritage Square at 6:00 p.m. The Police Band, dance groups, community groups, drum groups, and X-Pan from Sion Hill will accompany the parade.

When the festival returns to Heritage Square, there will be a brief opening ceremony featuring the festival’s blessing from Pastor Randy Boucher and worship from the Exalt Him worship ministries. The Epic Sound Steel Orchestra will provide steel band music, and the SVG Police Band will perform a special mini-performance. The chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee will deliver Christmas greetings, and the National Lottery Authority and Vinlec will make remarks as corporate sponsors. The Minister of Culture, the Honorable Carlos James, will then declare the festival open by turning on the Square’s lights.

The SVG Christmas and Nine Mornings Committee will recognise a number of community members who have contributed significantly to the festival over the years.

The evening’s events will conclude with a varied cultural programme. Among those scheduled to perform are Caywama Cottle, Poetic Dancers, Diadem Dancers, the Bowman’s, Dillon Welcome, and the Bethel School Band.

The National Nine Mornings Committee is encouraging the public to participate in the launch and upcoming events of the National Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival, a unique Vincentian tradition.