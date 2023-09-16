St Vincent’s NTRC launches the 2023 edition of icode784 competition

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has announced the launch of the 2023 edition of the icode784 competition.

The NTRC says it hopes to encourage participants from various secondary, technical, and tertiary level institutes, as well as persons under the age of 35 from across the island, to submit ideas and mobile applications for both the public and private sectors of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the competition.

The following are the prizes for the various competition categories:

In the secondary idea category, the winning team would receive a $2,500 cash prize, the second-place team would receive a $1,500 cash prize, and the third-place team would receive a $1,000 cash prize.

The winning team in the secondary mobile app category would get not only a cash prize of $5,000, but also a laptop for each team member; the second-place team would receive a cash prize of $3,000; and the third-place team would receive a cash prize of $2,000.

The winning team in the open category would get $5,000 in cash and two tickets to Barcelona, Spain. The second-place squad would receive $3,000 in cash, while the third-place team would receive $2,000.

Prizes are also available for the school with the most entries, as well as mentors and teams who advance to the finals.

More information can be found at www.ntrc.vc.