St. Vincent’s oldest citizen, Olive Comas, celebrates her 104th birthday

Olive Comas, who is thought to be the oldest person still living in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, turned 104 on Thursday, January 19.

As a resident of Lowmans Leeward, Comas was happy and alert when her family, friends, and the MP for the area, Daniel Cummings, came to see her today to celebrate her birthday.

Comas sang hymns with those present and received communion. The 104-year-old was also presented with a birthday cake.