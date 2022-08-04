St Vincent’s Opposition Leader says removing Queen is not a priority

St Vincent and the Grenadines Opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday said on Thursday that removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state is not a priority at this time.

A referendum was held in 2009, and it was overwhelmingly rejected by the people. However, Friday stated that the time will come to revisit such matters but now is not the right time.

Through a single-item referendum, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves proposed removing the Queen as head of state and replacing her with a non-executive president.

Gonsalves says he will only pursue a single-item referendum if bipartisan support is forthcoming.

On Thursday, Friday delivered what is considered the Opposition’s response to Gonsalves’ proposal during his party’s radio program.

