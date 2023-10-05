St Vincent’s opposition leader signs pledge to the nations youth

On Monday, St Vincent’s Opposition Leader Godwin Friday signed the “Youth Guarantee Pledge” of his New Democratic Party (NDP) to the youth of St. Vincent (SVG) for a better future.

According to Friday, the ministries would “actively set up departments to do this, but not as a matter of political favor but as a function of a department of government to help young people find their place in the country and in this economy.

“It is not something we take lightly, as we are aware of the challenges facing our country, especially its youth.”