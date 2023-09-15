St Vincent’s Police Commissioner Colin John granted early retirement

The Commissioner of Police for St. Vincent (SVG), Colin John, has been granted early retirement. It is anticipated that a new police commissioner will assume the position by the conclusion of September.

On Thursday, September 14th, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves officially confirmed this information.

According to Gonsalves, he was notified of Commissioner John’s request by the Police Service Commission and affirmed that it had been approved.

“The Police Service Commission informed me that he had asked for early retirement and they had processed it; of course I have to be involved in the mix. I can tell you now that he requested early retirement, and the police service commission has agreed to grant him his early retirement. The next thing is the announcement that will come sometime—certainly by the end of the month—when the institutions are again getting to work—that is to say, the police service commission, the Prime Minister, and the Governor General—for the appointment of a commissioner or acting commissioner,” Gonsalves said.

On August 8th, 2016, Mr. Colin John assumed the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

John was appointed as Acting Commissioner of Police on January 2nd, 2018, and subsequently received confirmation in the position of Commissioner of Police on December 31, 2018.