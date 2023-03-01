St Vincent’s Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project Hailed a Success

VEEP – A SUCCESS

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has lauded the success of the “Life Skills and Career Development Programme” under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project -VEEP.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for more than 200 participants on Tuesday February 28, the Prime Minister said such a project is critical in empowering the lives of many who were affected by the eruptions of 2021, in addition to the ongoing financial and pyscho-social support for families, while “lifting people’s dignities and life.”

Dr. Gonsalves said the project is expected to be replicated in other countries around the region due to its effectiveness. The VEEP was initiated by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, with several components and supported through financing from the World Bank.

Director of Social Development, Merissa Finch-Burke said it is expected that participants will be more equipped for the job market as the training was holistic. Finch-Burke added that the Life Skills Programme will soon be launched in the Grenadines and areas such as Agriculture and Farming are being explored as added components to the project.

Coordinator of VEEP, Roxanne John congratulated all the graduates and stressed that the government has implemented a number of responsive measures to help families in the Red Zone, including emergency cash relief to households, with over 4000 households given support during the aftermath of the Volcanic eruptions.

The Life Skills Programme is tailored to provide participants with socio-economic skills which will facilitate smoother transition into the work force, while becoming more engaged within their respective communities.

The training sessions covered a range of topics including: time management, understanding children with disabilities, resumé writing, interviews, communication, building resilience and promoting self-esteem in children among others. Participants ranged from ages 18 to 65.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Belle Vue.

The Life Skills Programme also took place in North Windward and North Leeward Constituencies.

