$12M dollar drug bust off St. Vincent’s leeward coast

300 Kilos of cocaine seized

Authorities in St. Vincent have seized an estimated $12 million worth of drugs off the island’s Leeward coast.

The major drug interception, which took place on Monday, April 20, resulted in the confiscation of over 300 kilos of the illicit narcotic.

Minister of National Security St Clair Leacock officially confirmed the massive drug seizure while speaking in parliament on Tuesday evening.

His revelation corroborated earlier reporting by The St Vincent Times, which had first broken the news of the 300-plus kilo cocaine bust.

Currently, one individual is in police custody and is assisting authorities with their investigation into the major trafficking operation.

At this time, neither the police nor the Minister of National Security have released any further details regarding the bust or the identity of the suspect.