St Vincent’s Prime Minister Press Officer Shevrell McMillan, aka Mysta Sugar, aka Candy Man, has launched his song for Vincy Mas 2025, titled ‘Ride Big Black Car’.

The song has been labelled by many on social media as a concept right out of ‘Red Tube’.

The proactive double entendre lyrics include ‘Come on and ride my big black car, my big black car, car, car.’ Bubble and ride, open wide. I met her in the rain; she was soaking wet. I offered her a ride. She was so impressed. She loved the leather seat. It was not long before she started playing with the stick.

On Thursday morning Hot 97 proprietor Luke Boyea blasted the song, saying he can’t imagine NBC Radio or Star Radio playing such a song, while 2 Kool Chris said, “This is just someone with a sick twisted mind.”

Boyea said he cannot believe the prime minister would endorse such a song.

“Even if it was someone non-political, I would say that’s a bit much for radio. What it tells me is that there is again a taste problem, an ethical problem. You are representing the PM and the country”.

Boyea said McMillan’s position is far more important than the song, and the fact that he doesn’t recognise such is a real red flag.

Comments on YouTube include ‘Song hard’, ‘No me laying on my bed shaking my legs’, and ‘ride it’.

The song, as of June 12, had 2000 views on YouTube. The song was written by Mysta Sugar, Produced by Swick B Mixed and Mastered by Suh Raw of Boss Raw Records.