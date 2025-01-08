Authorities remain Silent on Birth Certificates found in Kingstown

The provenance of a collection of St Vincent and the Grenadines birth certificates discovered in South River adjacent to Heritage Square in the capital, Kingstown, approximately 22 days prior, continues to elude explanation.

The absence of any communication from the government regarding this issue is profoundly concerning, particularly given the critical role that birth certificates play in acquiring passports and voter identification cards.

Reports from December, the time of the fine, indicated that the birth certificates contained all necessary information.

As of 8 January, there has been an absence of any communication from the police or registry regarding the enigmatic birth certificates.

Efforts by the St Vincent Times to engage various institutions for pertinent information regarding the matter have proven unproductive.