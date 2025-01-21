SVG Faces Economic Strain Under Trump’s Deportation Plan

Social Turmoil Ahead

Trump launches sweeping mass deportation push

St Vincent and the Grenadines, along with other Caribbean nations, are preparing for the impending deportations from the United States, which will not only see individuals convicted of criminal offences but also those residing in North America without the necessary documentation returning.

Political analysts have posited that Trump’s mass deportation resembles a World War, albeit devoid of firearms and bloodshed.

Nevertheless, for the Caribbean islands, the presence of returning criminal elements and unemployed persons poses a significant social challenge, the decline in remittances will further compound the difficulties faced by heavily indebted Caribbean nations.

In a nation such as St. Vincent, where the debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 93.6 percent, the decline in remittances is poised to exacerbate the economic challenges, which are already intensified by consecutive natural disasters.

For many years, remittances have served as an essential foundation for Caribbean economies, acting as a vital support for the most disadvantaged families and significantly enhancing the financial stability of the region’s middle classes. In 2024, the region garnered US$18.4 billion in remittances, reflecting a two percent increase, akin to the growth noted in 2023.

In 2023, St. Vincent garnered 71.4 million U.S. dollars, reflecting a decrease from the 88.63 million U.S. dollars recorded in 2022. From 1986 to 2023, the historical average for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stands at 33.46 million U.S. dollars. The lowest value, 2.04 million U.S. dollars, occurred in 1992, whereas the highest value of 88.63 million U.S. dollars was noted in 2022.

The perspectives held by Trump’s administration regarding Venezuela are also noteworthy. Marco Rubio, serving as Secretary of State under Trump, has unequivocally declared his non-recognition of Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. This stance is set to complicate relations within the ALBA coalition, as the imposition of additional sanctions is likely to result in diminished commitments from Caracas.

The prominence of US nationalism during the Trump administration will significantly influence the nation’s foreign policies; therefore, reinforcing the South-South Agreement will serve the region’s interests in fostering economic collaboration and sustainability.

On Monday, Trump enacted 10 executive orders, which included the declaration of a national emergency to mobilise military personnel at the border, the suspension of refugee resettlement, and the termination of birthright citizenship.

In 2023, the World Development Report indicated that 184 million individuals were migrating globally, influenced by factors such as economic prospects, conflict, violence, and various other motivations.