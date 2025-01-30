RSVGPF Mourns the Passing of Ex Superintendent Alderic Wright

The RSVGPF Honors the Service of Retired Superintendent Alderic Wendell Wright

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) acknowledges the passing of Retired Superintendent Alderic Wendell Wright, who departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. His 36 years in uniform were marked by discipline, a firm grasp of duty, and an unyielding approach to responsibility.

Born on August 5, 1942, in Evesham, he enlisted in our noble constabulary in 1961, rising through the hierarchy to retire as Superintendent of Police on December 31, 1997.

Those who worked alongside him knew a man who did not waver in his expectations, nor did he shrink from the realities of the job. His decisions were deliberate, his standards unbending, and his approach to the profession left little room for ambiguity.

He carried out his role with a firm hand, an unclouded mind, and a work ethic that left no doubt as to where he stood.

Beyond duty, he found joy in volleyball, a sport that offered a rare contrast to the order of his profession. Those who knew him off duty saw a man who valued both competition and the bonds of teamwork.

The RSVGPF salutes his service and extends its condolences to his family. His years in uniform were more than time spent; they were a standard set, a duty carried with weight, and a legacy left behind.