New Criminal Court Judge for 2025 Amidst Judicial Backlog

ADDITIONAL CRIMINAL COURT JUDGE TO BE APPOINTED IN SVG

The year 2025 is expected to see an additional Criminal Court Judge who will sit at the temporary Kingstown Courthouse that was retrofitted at a cost of over $1.1 million.

This was announced on Monday by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves while delivering the 2025 Budget address. Gonsalves said the additional judge should help address the backlog in criminal cases, and the temporary courthouse facility will improve the efficiency of the judiciary.

The finance minister also spoke about other law enforcement initiatives and stressed that beyond the temporary courthouse, Budget 2025 provides $3.5 million to complete designs and begin construction of the modern Hall of Justice in Beachmont.

“That construction will begin in the second half of the year,” Gonsalves said. He added also that early in the first quarter of this year, the Government will re-table the Legal Profession Bill, which imposes standards on lawyers and that is expected to improve the administration and delivery of justice.

“Budget 2025 also includes a host of initiatives specifically designed to empower youth, improve community activism and encourage positive pursuits,” Gonsalves noted.

Some of these initiatives include the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE), Skills Training for Employment and Professional Success (STEPS), PRYME, YES, SET, ON-SITE and Sports Against Crime Programmes.