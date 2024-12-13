Staff Honored for 35 Years of Service at ECCB Gala

ECCB Recognises Staff for Dedicated Service and Outstanding Performance

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has recognised and awarded staff for their years of service spanning periods of five to 35 years, and for exceptional performance during 2024.

At the 2024 ECCB Gala and Awards, which was held at the Marriott Resort in Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis on 7 December, 51 staff members received Long Service awards and were recognised for their dedicated service of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years. Aldrin Phipps received special commendation for 35 years of unbroken service to the ECCB.

In the Special Awards category, 12 staff members received the individual S.T.A.R. Award for exemplifying the Bank’s mantra of Service Excellence, Teamwork, Truth Telling, Accountability and Results. The Currency Management Department outshone the two other nominees to receive the 2024 Department S.T.A.R. Award.

The ECCB Spirit Award recognises staff who continuously demonstrate the ECCB Spirit or are excellent ambassadors of the Bank. Five individuals and one group – the ECCB Chorale were the recipients of the 2024 ECCB Spirit Award.

The 2022-2024 ECCB Staff Association Executive received the Impact Award for reviving campus life and fostering togetherness and camaraderie among staff during the post COVID-19 pandemic transition.

Three staff received the coveted Governor’s Award:

David Doras – in recognition of selfless and outstanding service to the ECCB

Ophelia Williams – for longstanding and dedicated service to the ECCB