Stakeholders, MOA, FAO discuss national agriculture management information

Representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), met with stakeholders from the agriculture and fisheries sector to discuss the operationalisation of a national agriculture management information system.

When operationalised, the system is expected to document agriculture data such as the variety and volume of agricultural commodities available and the information can be used to forecast future yields.

This information is expected to be made available to farmers, fishers and other key stakeholders nationwide.

There were also discussions on the importance of the system, who should have access and what data should be on the system.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s local representative Dr Colleen Phillips told the participants that data collection is a crucial tool which farmers can use to get the most out of their businesses.

The consultation took place today, September 20, in the fisheries conference room.