Stand Up Against Human Trafficking: Public Rally Set for July 30

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU), in collaboration with the National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons (NTFaTIP) and other partners and stakeholders, cordially invites the general public to the march and rally to commemorate the United Nations (UN) World Day against Trafficking in Persons on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The march will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Heritage Square, proceed along Bay Street, right onto Bedford Street, right onto Halifax Street, and return to Heritage Square for the rally.

On July 30, 2024, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will observe the United Nations World Day Against Human Trafficking.

This year’s theme is “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.” Please wear anything ‘blue’.