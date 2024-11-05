Standout Performances Highlight Day One of Masters T20 Cricket Festival

2024 NLA SVGTA SVG Independence International Masters T20 Cricket Festival

Canada Masters humbled Mustique Company Masters by 52 in their opening encounter of the Festival Division at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Canada Master totaled 171 for 7 in their allotment of 20 overs. They benefited from an eighty three runs second wicket stand and were led by Bhav Singh who smashed a 36 ball 70 that included five sixes and a half dozen boundaries. Younus Anwar 35 and Kiran Bodhasrongi 28 also added valuable contributions. O’Neal Thomas 3 for 32 and Caswell Dorsett 3 for 36 were the most successful bowlers for Mustique Canada Masters.

In reply, Mustique Company Masters 119 for 5 when their 20 overs ended. Nicholas Baptiste top scored with 36. Suresh Nair returned the impressive figures of 4 for 21 while Younus Anwar picked up 2 for 21 to secure the victory for Canada Masters.

Also in the Festival Division, North East Masters thawed the efforts of New York Masters, beating them by six wickets at Park Hill. New York Masters asked to bat first were restricted to 105 for 9 in their 20 overs, of which William “Bill’ Edwards score 34. Marlon John 3 for 24, Deighton Butler 2 for 13 and Emron Lorraine 2 for 17 combined forces to contain the New York Master scoring. North East Masters then took just 11 overs to reach 108 for 5, after losing four wickets with the score on 49. Emron Lorraine completed a pleasing all-round performance as he smashed 46 from 26 deliveries while Deighton Butler polished things off for North East Masters with a 14 ball 31. Basil Andrews picked up 2 for 38 bowling for New York Masters.

The final Festival Division encounter on the opening day saw SVG Police Masters registering an 18 runs victory over North Leeward Masters. With the allotment of overs reduced to 18, SVG Police Master score 126 for 8 with Hyron Shallow scoring 37, Salvan Browne 28 and Rohan Ash 26. Alfed Howe was the pick of the bowlers for North Leeward Masters with 3 for 8 from 3 overs. North Leeward Master in reply got up to 108 for 7 when their overs ran out. Emil Anthony 37 and Clemore Millington 23 made hay but it was not enough to see their team over the line. Cliff James 2 for 13 and Renford Jack 2 for 21, made early inroads into the North Leeward Masters batting , from which they did not recover.

Turning to the Fete Division, defending champions Munro Road Masters had a rocky start to the defense of their title when they went under to Canadian Legends 50 Plus by 51 runs at the Park Hill Playing Field. Canadian Legends 50 Plus posted 129 for 6 in the 20 over behind 49 not out from Jude Vanni and 24 by Imran Rajah. Rohan Boodoo 2 for 13 and Rajesh Ramesar 2 for 19 were the best bowlers on day one for Munro Road Masters who in reply could only manage 78 all out in 19 overs. Rohan Boodoo was Munro Road Masters’ main stay with 20. Bowling for Canadian Legends 50 Plus, Rudy Gibson 4 for 7, Imran Rajah 3 for 7 and Ajanth Ali 2 for 10 mesmerized the Munro Road Masters batters.

As the Stubbs Playing field, AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados over powered Trinbago Leatherbacks to register a convincing ten wickets victory. Trinbago Leatherbacks were strangled in their batting innings and could only muster 58 for 5 off 20 overs. Anthony Morris bowled 4 over and took 1 for 4 while Winston Gittens was equally economical, completing his 4 over for 7 runs and taking one wicket in a excellent bowling effort for AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados. The Bajans then took just 3.5 overs to reach 60 without loss. Kelvin Patterson smashed 41 not out off just sixteen deliveries.

There was also a massive 79 runs win for Windies Masters over Vee Jay’s North Windward Masters in the Fete Division at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Windies Masters got up to 145 for 5 in their 20 overs with contributions of 31 from Anthony Sahades, 20 by Krish Harricharan and 20 not out by Ian Baldeo. Da-ru Roberts 2 for 14 and Brendon Child 2 for 18 got among the wickets for Vee Jay’s North Windward Masters, who in reply, were dismissed for 66 in 15.3 overs. Neal Baptiste 3 for 6 and Cornelius Sorinaer 2 for 13 were the chief destroyers with the ball for Windies Masters.

To round off the Fete Division matches on day one, Sarasota International Cricket Club took down Nas Master by six wickets. Nas Masters scored 70 all out in 19 overs. Navin Roonaire 4 for 11, Danan Singh 2 for 7 and Ramesh Singh 2 for 9 were excellent with the ball for Saratoga Masters, who replied with 73 for 4 in 12 overs. Danan Singh was left not our on 29. Dexter Ramhamd was the most successful bower for Nas Masters taking 2 for 10.

Day two, Tuesday 5th November will see seven other matches down for decision. In the Festival Division, defending champions All Pro Masters will come up against North East Master at Sion Hill from 10:00am, Canada Masters will then take on New York Masters at the same venue from 2:00pm while SVG Police Masters battle Mustique Company Masters from 2:00pm at Park Hill.

In the Fete Division, Munro Road Masters meet Prime Ministers 11 at Stubbs from 10:00am before Nas Masters and Windies Master clash at the same venue from 2:00pm.

Also in the Fete Division on Tuesday, AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters square off with Canadian Legends 50 Plus at Cumberland from 10:00am while Sarasota International Cricket Club lock horns with Vee Jay’s North Windward Masters at Park Hill from 10: 00am.