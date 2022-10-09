President of the Saint Lucia Senate, Stanley Felix, will re-appear in court on November 16, after he was granted EC$15,000 on a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Felix, 59, appeared before Magistrate Bertlyn Reynolds after he was arrested by police on Thursday as law enforcement officials continue their investigations into a murder.

According to the charge read out in court, Felix had “between 2 pm on Thursday, the 21st day of April 2022, and 10. m on Sunday, the 24th day of April, 2022 at the Anse La Raye Police Station, west of here, with the intention of concealing a crime to wit; murder, did attempt to induce Kyle Alexander aka Kyle Daniel to withhold evidence of the occurrence of the said crime, which had the tendency to pervert the course of justice, contrary to section 376 of the Criminal Code…of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013”.

As part of the condition for bail, Felix, an attorney, is to report to the police every first Saturday as well as surrender his travel documents. He must not leave the country without permission.

Felix’s appointment was subsequently revoked.

A statement from Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre said the Governor General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister and pursuant to section 27 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Saint Lucia, has been advised to revoke Mr Felix’s appointment and relieve him of his Senatorial duties in the Upper House of Parliament. His successor will be announced at a subsequent time.

The main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) who called for the removal of Felix as President of the Senate said it viewed the development as another dark day in the history of St. Lucia when the country is already battered by an increase in serious crime, particularly robberies and gun related homicides.

“The United Workers Party further urges Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to rid his government of any unsavoury characters and criminal elements within his Cabinet in the interest of this country,” the party said.

Also appearing in court on Friday was Marvin Gabriel, 35, who the prosecution alleges had between February 22 and February 23, at Morne Road on the outskirts of the capital “being the leader of the Odlum City gang did participate in gang-related activity contrary to section 3 of the Anti-Gang Act”.

The police have also charged Gabriel with aiding and abetting another person, Kendell Chadwick, in gang-related activity