Starlink Satellites Spotted over SVG, Southern Caribbean Islands

A brilliant trail of lights was seen over the sky in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday night. While still a show, the reality is more man-made.

Those were Elon Musk’s SpaceX-launched Starlink satellites.

Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad & Tobago all reported seeing the satellite constellation.

Starlink consists of about 3,580 mass-produced tiny satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that interact with approved ground transceivers as of February 2023.

Though these SpaceX Starlink satellites are small, they are highly reflective and attract sunlight, which is why they are visible in the night sky. They’re also in low orbit, which helps their visibility.

Source : TTweathercenter