Start Up SVG: Call for persons to register for business leadership training

Call for Participants – Start Up SVG

On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with support from the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund opened the call for participants to register for a business and leadership training programme dubbed Start Up SVG. The programme will be offered to girls and young women across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, aged 14-21 years, with support and resources to develop their business ideas and where applicable strengthen their business operations.

Start Up SVG will officially commence on Tuesday, 11th April 2023 and run until Saturday, 15th April 2023 with sessions commencing daily at 9am at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens. The objectives of the programme include providing guidance on how to assess the feasibility of entrepreneurship and business ideas, developing short-to-medium term self-improvement plans, structuring and operating simulated enterprises, and developing effective communication skills. Expert local and regional facilitators will serve as mentors and facilitators during the course of the programme.

Participants are invited to register their interest by completing the online registration form available on the social media handles of the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by Friday, 10th March 2023.