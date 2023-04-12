Opposition MP St. Clair Leacock says the current government’s biggest fear is losing office. Leacock’s comments came while speaking at a virtual meeting of the NDP held last month.

“Because there’s so much corruption, so much wrongdoing, so much to be discovered, they are simply and mortally afraid to be out of office so that somebody could unearth and expose how badly managed this Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is, not was, is.”

Leacock said the government is masquerading all over the world, mining everybody else’s business except ours in St. Vincent, stating that the time has long past for the unity Labor Party to go.

“I want to give you an example of why the ULP should go. There is a woman named Ingrid; she works at the town board to do the most menial of work. Before they fired her, they said she was part of a category of people called on the frontlines, meaning you can’t do without them, so they promoted her, lifted her up, and then slammed her to the ground”.

“Out goes you.” No vaccine. No work. “If it wasn’t for good friends, determination, and a strong will, Ingrid, like so many other people, would not be alive today,” Leacock said.

Leacock said Vincentians need to listen to the people’s stories and the humility of our public servants, who are turning to the most menial of jobs all because of a wicked administration.

“So many of our bright minds have turned to burning coals, making sugar cake, ground nut sugar cake, just to put bread on the table for the last 16 months, just to maintain their decency and dignity.”

Leacock said a government that calls itself a working people’s government would watch those people and let them suffer the embarrassment of not being able to pay their mortgages, car loans, light bills, phone bills, and water bills.

“You had a perfect chance and opportunity to just do a simple thing and say, Look, I’m sorry, when the judgment was handed down, but alas, not even that you could have done, wicked, spiteful,” Leacock said.