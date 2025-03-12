Balliceaux Island: A Symbol of National Pride and Heritage

Statement Carlos Williams Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs on Acquisition of Balliceaux Island

It is with immense joy and unwavering support that I welcome and acknowledge the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ acquisition of Balliceaux Island. This historic milestone, achieved through transparent and diligent negotiations, marks a significant step in reclaiming and preserving our national patrimony.

Balliceaux, nestled within the Northern Grenadines, holds profound historical significance, particularly for the Garifuna people and all those who call Hairouna/Yurumein home. The island, with its rich history, serves as a solemn reminder of our shared heritage and the resilience of our ancestors and people, fostering a sense of connection to our past.

The acquisition is a testament to the Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding our history and ensuring that Balliceaux’s legacy is honoured for future generations. We recognize the island’s vital role in our cultural narrative and pledge to work diligently to preserve its historical integrity.

Balliceaux carries profound historical and cultural significance, particularly for ALL Garifuna people and the broader populations of the Northern and Southern Grenadines, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. Here’s a breakdown of its importance:

A Site of Garifuna Remembrance:

Balliceaux is primarily known as where the British forcibly held Garifuna people after their defeat in the Second Carib War in 1797.

Thousands of Garifuna people suffered and died on the island due to harsh conditions, disease, and starvation.

Balliceaux is a profoundly significant place of mourning and remembrance for the Garifuna, symbolising their suffering and resilience.

A Symbol of Garifuna Heritage:

The island represents a crucial chapter in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Garifuna people’s history, highlighting their struggle against colonial oppression.

It is a tangible link to their ancestral past, reinforcing their cultural identity and heritage.

National Historical Significance:

Beyond its Garifuna significance, Balliceaux is a vital part of the broader history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is a reminder of the complex and often tragic history of the region, including the impact of colonialism and the struggles of indigenous populations.

It is part of the national patrimony of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, making it an essential part of our collective heritage, and, therefore, it is essential to all Vincentians.

Cultural and Spiritual Importance:

For Vincentians at home and in the diaspora, Balliceaux is a sacred site with cultural and spiritual significance. It is where ancestors are remembered, and its preservation is essential for honouring their memory.

Balliceaux is more than just a piece of land; it is a powerful symbol of history, heritage, and resilience. Its significance resonates throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is a proud moment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a celebration that unites us all in our shared history and heritage.